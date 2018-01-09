Answers demanded over Leitrim podiatry services

Fianna Fáil TD for Sligo-Leitrim Eamon Scanlon has called on HSE bosses to urgently assign staff to cover podiatry services in Co. Leitrim. There have been no services available in the county since November because of staff shortages.

Deputy Scanlon explained, “Podiatry services in Leitrim have not been operating at full capacity for several months now and patients have been contacting my office extremely concerned about the situation. These treatments are extremely important for people with diabetes and foot ulcers and are essential to ensure that people can remain mobile and active. These conditions can be very serious - if they are not actively managed they can result in amputation.

“The fact that we have had no chiropodist or podiatrist in Leitrim for over five weeks is simply not acceptable. While I appreciate there are staffing issues, more efforts need to be made to ensure that replacement staff are recruited so that a full service can resume.

“I’m trying to establish if patients are being referred to other counties or if they are being put on a waiting list, but either way, the fact that no podiatry services are available in the whole of Co. Leitrim is completely unacceptable.

“I am calling on HSE bosses to fill these posts as a matter of priority so that people needing these services has access to them in their own area”.