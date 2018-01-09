Sligo University Hospital requests the public to minimise visiting

Due to the increasing numbers of patients in the community with the flu, Sligo University Hospital is urging people not to visit patients in the hospital if they are suffering from the flu or have flu-like symptoms.

“As flu can be carried in to the hospital by patients or visitors, we are asking people to only visit if necessary, in order to keep visitor numbers to a minimum and to remind members of the public that visiting hours are from 2pm to 4pm and from 6.30-8.30pm only in our medical/surgical wards which must be strictly adhered to”, said Grainne McCann, General Manager, Sligo University Hospital.



People with flu-like symptoms are advised to contact their GP by phone in the first instance and avoid presenting at the Emergency Department at SUH where possible. Any patient presenting in any part of the hospital for any reason should also advise staff if they or a family member has been showing symptoms of flu, these include fever, cough, runny nose, sore throat, headache, muscle and joint pain.

See http://undertheweather.ie/ for practical advice on how to mind yourself or your family when you’re sick.



Sligo University Hospital urges at-risk groups to get the flu vaccine from their GP or pharmacist. People in at-risk groups can get the flu vaccine itself free of charge (people without medical or GP visit cards may be charged an administration fee).



High-risk groups are:

-All those aged 65 years and older

-People including children with chronic illness requiring regular medical follow-up such as chronic lung disease, chronic heart disease, chronic neurological disorders, neurodevelopmental disorders and diabetes

- Those with lower immunity due to disease or treatment and all cancer patients

- All pregnant women. The vaccine can be given safely at any stage of pregnancy.

- Those with morbid obesity i.e. Body Mass Index ≥ 40

- Residents of nursing homes, old people's homes and other long stay facilities

- Health care workers and carers of those in at-risk groups.