Acquisition of artworks from recent Yeats Family sale at Sotheby’s

The Model is delighted to announce the very special acquisition of a considerable body of artworks from the recent Yeats Family sale at Sotheby’s. These remarkable paintings and drawings include John Butler Yeats’ masterpiece Self Portrait, New York, as well as significant portraits by the artist of his accomplished children William, Susan, Elizabeth and Jack.

The works, which are joining The Niland Collection on a long-term loan from a private collector, will be featured in a very special exhibition at The Model entitled Portrait of a Family from 19 May - 19 August 2018.

The gift also includes the donation of nine of Jack Butler Yeats model boats and a very special wooden travelling case lined with Jack’s own original watercolour drawings, also from the family sale.

Speaking about the Yeats Family works The Model’s Acting Director Emer McGarry said “This is a significant acquisition for Sligo's municipal collection. It's a fantastic body of work and will perfectly complement Sligo’s existing Yeats holding within The Niland Collection. The loan features special portraits of both Jack and William by their father, portraits of their grandparents William and Elizabeth Pollexfen, and of their uncle George Pollexfen.

"We are delighted with the generous gift of Jack Butler Yeats’ model boats and travelling case – these items will enable us to bring the Yeats Family story to life for the children of Sligo in the years ahead. Given the recent concern that these paintings, particularly the John Butler Yeats masterpiece, would be dispersed, possibly abroad, we are delighted that they will be made available to the Irish public through The Niland Collection in Sligo, a place that was very close to the family’s hearts. We are pleased to share these wonderful objects with our audience and are grateful to the private collector who has made this most generous gesture.”

The collection of nine model boats, along with a wooden storage case for toy boats decorated with nineteen watercolour drawings by Jack B Yeats, is currently on view at The Model until Sunday 22 April as part of Turbulence, a major exhibition that explores the way in which contemporary artists are responding to the refugee crisis today. Turbulence, which takes key works by Jack Butler Yeats as it’s point of departure, considers the movement of people in today’s world, against the backdrop of shifting contemporary perspectives on post-colonialism, socio-politics, hospitality and humanity.