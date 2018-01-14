The Connacht Property Auction – taking entries for February 20 Public Auction

The Connacht Property Auction are now taking entries for their first public auction of the year which will be held on February 20 in The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway. Registration starts at 6.30pm.



The auction group, which includes The Connacht Property Auction, The Munster Property Auction & The Leinster Property Auction sold over 220 properties last year, remaining the second largest auction company in Ireland.

The auction events averaged a success rate for the year of 96% sold which was also the highest success rate in Ireland for 2017 and the auction team are confident that success will continue into 2018.



Sales Manager, Brian Christy, noted: “A key element to the success of The Connacht Property Auction is the partnership with local estate agents across Connacht who work together with the auction team to ensure we gain maximum interest in the properties we offer.



“Working in close partnership with over 40 established auctioneers, we ensure the properties we offer are advertised and promoted in all the right papers, websites and property portals”.



One of the main advantages of selling through The Connacht Property Auction is they offer both online and public auctions.

Mr. Christy explains that “With the online auctions, we arrange with buyers as normal to inspect the property and if interested, they can put a bid forward at any stage during the 45 day online auction period.



“All bids are made visible on the online auction website making the process completely transparent. It is important that buyers register their interest early to avoid disappointment, as the vendor can decide to accept a bid at any stage during the auction period if they are happy with the level of the bid.



“Buyers are furnished with the sales pack and given an opportunity to carry out a survey if required. We also hold frequent public auction events which are held in The Menlo Park Hotel, Galway. The upcoming public auction events are on February 20 and April 24.”



The Connacht Property Auction are now inviting property owners who are looking to sell their property without any upfront costs to contact the auction team.



Before any property comes to the market, the auction team will agree a minimum reserve figure - giving the property owner total control over their minimum walkaway figure. Bidding can also continue past the reserve price until the highest bidder has secured the property.



The company are the only auction provider in Ireland who do not charge admission or marketing fees to enter their auctions, making their auctions a very appealing way for property owners to sell their properties.



Contact The Connacht Property Auction on (091) 882121 to arrange for a free property valuation or for more information visit www.connachtpropertyauction.ie