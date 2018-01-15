Gardai investigate possible connection between four bomb scares

Gardai are continuing to investigate if there is a connection in respect of four bomb scares which took place in Leitrim last week.

The Tesco store in Carrick-on-Shannon was evacuated following a phone call saying there was a bomb on the premises last Wednesday, Jan 10th.

Meanwhile gardai are continuing to investigate two bomb scares at the Super Valu store in Manorhamilton on Tuesday, Jan 9th and on Friday, Jan 12th.

There was also a bomb scare in a premises in Mohill on Saturday, Jan 13th.

Standard procedures have to be applied in these cases in the interest of health and safety and gardai are working with the management of the stores to minimise any inconvenience to customers.