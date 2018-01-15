Is there merit to January football?

Leitrim played their third game of 2018 yesterday afternoon when they took on Galway in the FBD Connacht League.

Having lost to Roscommon and drawn with Mayo in their opening two matches, Leitrim were looking to continue their preparations for the start of the National League with a stiff test against the Tribesmen.

However, the contest was overshadowed by the terrible weather conditions both sets of players had to endure with many left to wonder if there is in fact any benefit to be gained from the pre-season competitions.

It was a question that was posed numerous times on social media yesterday by supporters, players and even the official Leitrim GAA twitter account.

Quick poll, folks...given the poor conditions at this time of year...besides giving new lads a run out...is there any value to these pre-season competitions??? — Tribesmen GAA (@TribesmenGAA) January 14, 2018

Proud day for @clonburgaa hosting Galway v Leitrim in the FBD league. Fair play to both teams playing in terrible weather conditions @TribesmenGAA pic.twitter.com/wIID6XEimA — Catherine Burke (@cate_brk) January 14, 2018

Connacht FBD League Round 4 latest

Galway 3-6

Leitrim 0-8

Barry McHugh for Frankie Burke

You'd have to credit lads on both sides as they endure very trying weather conditions, but today you'd also have to question the value of January football

(65 min)@ConnachtGAA @TribesmenGAA — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) January 14, 2018

No half time entertainment in Clonbur apart from stewards trying to keep the wind from taking their umbrellas #galvleitrim #fbdleague — Fluffy (@kilcosin) January 14, 2018