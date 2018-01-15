Is there merit to January football?

FBD Connacht League

Galway's Eoghan Kerin & Leitrim's Shane Quinn are covered in mud after a clash as they are booked by referee Barry Judge at Sunday's FBD Connacht League game in Clonbur. Photo by Willie Donnellan.

Leitrim played their third game of 2018 yesterday afternoon when they took on Galway in the FBD Connacht League.

Having lost to Roscommon and drawn with Mayo in their opening two matches, Leitrim were looking to continue their preparations for the start of the National League with a stiff test against the Tribesmen.

However, the contest was overshadowed by the terrible weather conditions both sets of players had to endure with many left to wonder if there is in fact any benefit to be gained from the pre-season competitions.

It was a question that was posed numerous times on social media yesterday by supporters, players and even the official Leitrim GAA twitter account.

