Public meeting tonight in Aughavas aims to secure future of rural area for generations to come

The close-knit community of Aughavas, Co Leitrim is well known for its strong community spirit. Despite the fact the area has no typical village centre, Aughavas' strong sense of identity is clearly visible to all those who visit.

From its enviable GAA facilities to the excellent local school, the famous local church - Brian O'Driscoll and Amy Huberman were married there don't you know! - to its hard-fought-for community centre and pub/post office/shop, Aughavas is clearly a very proud area.

But while it is most definitely a community with strong heart, like many rural areas, Aughavas has been impacted by emigration and the resulting decline in population. Planning restrictions on one-off rural housing make it difficult for those who would like to build and a fall in student numbers at the three-teacher local school means there is a possibility it could lose one staff member come September.

Unlike many other communities however, the people of Aughavas are taking a very pro-active approach to addressing the challenges facing their area.

This evening, January 17, a special meeting is being held in St Joseph's National School, Aughavas to highlight the problems facing the community, but more importantly, to try to find solutions which will work for the benefit of the all living in the area.

The meeting will start at 8.30pm and all are welcome to attend.

Items up for discussion include:

- The promotion of the local school. The achievements of the pupils and staff will be highlighted along with benefits the school brings to the local community.

- Ideas will be sought on how to sustain the school and its current staffing level going forward.

- Also up for discussion are future enrolment issues and ideas to solve them, afterschool care and other related matters.

People in the local community are invited to come along and share their ideas to safeguard the future of Aughavas for the generations to come.