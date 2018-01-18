Calling all young Leitrim authors!

If you are you aged between 14 and 18 years and have penned a poem or a short story, the Carrick-on-Shannon Wild Words Children’s Book Festival is looking to hear from you.

We are now accepting submissions from budding young authors for Wild Words Volume 6. Volumes 1 – 5 included short stories and poetry from all over Ireland and the UK

Those selected from the submissions received will have their work professionally edited and published and are invited to attend a series of free writing masterclasses with leading authors at the festival which takes place at the end of June.

The authors leading those masterclasses this year include Dave Rudden whose Knights of the Borrowed Dark fantasy trilogy has brought him international acclaim; multi award winning poet and performer Colm Keegan and Jane Mitchell whose recent book A Dangerous Crossing traces the journey of 13 year old Ghalib Shenu as he makes a perilous journey from Syria to Turkey.

The closing date for receipt of submissions is 31st March 2018 and full terms and conditions and application forms are available on the website www.wildwords.ie.

Wild Words is developed in partnership with Leitrim County Council, The Reading Room Bookshop and the Irish Writers Centre with the support of the Arts Council, bringing high quality literary experiences to young people throughout Leitrim and nationwide.