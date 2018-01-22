Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, January 22, 2018

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area.

Tony Ward, Corduff, Aughamore, Leitrim



Ward, Corduff, Aughamore, Co Leitrim, Jan 21st 2018, Tony, peacefully at Laurel Lodge nursing home, Longford. Beloved husband of the late Peggy. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing daughters, Sinéad and Máire, sons Conor and Cian, brother Mike, late brothers Brendan and P.J, late sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandson Charlie and extended family, neighbours and a large circle of friends. Reposing at Laurel Lodge Chapel Monday 22nd January from 5pm-8pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Drumsna Tuesday morning, arriving for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial immediately afterwards to Annaduff Cemetery.

Josie Walsh (née Maguire), Mariemount Grove, Church St., Ballinamore, Leitrim

Formerly Josie Maguire of Drumdiffer, Drumreilly, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass on Monday morning at 11am at St. Mary's Church, Drumreilly with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Saturday please.

Margaret (Pearlie) Forde (née Smyth), Marino, Dublin / Strokestown, Roscommon



Forde (née Smyth) Margaret (Pearlie) (Marino and formerly of Cloonglassny, Strokestown, Co. Roscommon) – January 21, 2018, peacefully in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home, Sybil Hill, beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Pauline, Anne, Fionnuala and Gerard; sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, sons-in-law Paul and Gerry, daughter-in-law Sally, grandchildren Sarah, Michael and Timmy, her sister Phil (O’Connor), nieces, nephews, extended family and her many friends. Reposing at Sybil Hill Nursing Home Chapel on Tuesday from 4pm with prayers at 5.30pm. Requiem Mass in Sybil Hill Nursing Home Chapel on Wednesday morning at 11 o’clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Fintan’s Cemetery, Sutton.

Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) Leddy, Annaduff, Leitrim

Leddy Rev. Fr. Leonard (Leo) formerly of Annaduff Co. Leitrim and Diocese of Austin Texas January 16th 2018, in Texas, predeceased by his father Michael, mother Catherine, Sisters Sr. Ann Marie (Nan), Sr. Augustine (Kathleen), Elizabeth, Br. Kevin (John), and Hugh, deeply regretted by his nephew Adrian nieces Bernadette, Michelle and Patricia, Bishops, Priests and parishioners of Austin Diocese, relatives and friends. Funeral will take place in Texas. Memorial Mass at a later date in St Mary’s Church Annaduff.

Professor Vincent Morris, Stepaside, Dublin / Arva, Cavan

Morris, Professor Vincent (peacefully) in the care of St. Vincent’s Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. Devoted husband and best friend of Phil, wonderful father to James, Róisin, Ann, Kate and John. Beloved grandfather of Séan, Daragh, Molly, Robin, Clodagh, Séamus, Evie, Louis and baby Róisín. Much loved by his sons and daughters-in-law Fiona, David, Paul, Juan and Laura and his brother Gerry. He will be deeply missed and remembered with much love and affection. Removal on Monday morning to St. Patrick’s Church, Glencullen arriving at 10.50 for 11 Funeral Mass followed by burial in adjacent Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Merchant’s Quay, Ireland.

Bridie Dunne (née Casey), Marian Road, Boyle, Roscommon

The death has occurred of Bridie Dunne (nee Casey), Marian Road, Boyle, Co. Roscommon and formerly of Cootehall on 19th January 2018. Peacefully in the loving care of the wonderful staff in the Plunkett Home, Boyle. Predeceased by her husband Michael and her son Michael. Beloved mother to Virginia Byrne, Irene Finnie, Mary Figueira, Patricia Donnelly and her son Christopher Dunne. Funeral Mass on Monday 22nd at St Joseph's Church, Boyle at 11am, with burial immediately afterwards in Ardcarne Cemetery.

Peter Brennan, Ballymore, Boyle, Roscommon

Peter Brennan, Ballymore, Boyle. January 19th 2018. Peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Sadly, missed by his sister Kathleen Keavney (Ballinameen), brother Thomas (England), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Mass of Christian burial on Monday at 1 o’clock at St. Joseph's Church, Boyle. Funeral afterwards to Kilaraght Old Cemetery.

Máire Madden (née Mullen), Grangebeg, Boyle, Roscommon / Castlebar, Mayo

Máire Madden (Née Mullen) (Grangebeg, Boyle, Co. Roscommon) 20th January 2018. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family and in the loving care of the Staff of Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle. Pre-deceased by her loving husband Stephen. Deeply mourned by her loving daughters Stephaine (Boyle) and Fionnuala Aspland (Dublin), son Enda (Boyle) sister Joan Treacy, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Aileen, Stephine's partner Martin, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, and a wide circle of friends. Máire will lie in repose at the home of her son Enda and daughter-in-law Aileen (F52 AW29) at Grangebeg on Monday (Jan. 22nd) from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. Funeral arriving at St. Joseph's Church Boyle on Tuesday for 11:00am Mass of the Reurrection followed by interment in Kilaraght Old Cemetery.

Marion Healy, Knockroe, Boyle, Roscommon

Peacefully at University Hospital Sligo, predeceased by her husband Christy. Sadly missed by her son Andrew, daughter in-law Annmarie, relatives and many friends. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle, Monday 22nd from 5pm until 7pm. Removal to St. Attracta's Church, Ballinameen, arriving 7.30pm. Mass of Christian burial on Tuesday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Killaraght Old Cemetery.