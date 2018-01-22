Good news for children and teenagers with diabetes in Leitrim

Today Monday, 22nd January, Fine Gael Local Area Representative, Thomas Walsh has welcomed news of the HSE’s decision to reimburse Freestyle Libre for children and young adults.

Speaking following the announcement he stated “This is something I have campaigned for since January 2017 having been contacted by many families across Sligo.

"Freestyle Libre Sensors consist of a sensor which automatically measures and continuously stores glucose readings day and night via a painless 1 second scan even through clothing. Children with type 1 diabetes have to check their blood sugars numerous times a day and if they are unwell they could have to check hourly including during the night so this involves waking a sleeping child to prick their finger and draw blood. The sensor eliminates this as blood sugars can be checked with a simple scan. "The sensor lasts for 2 weeks at a cost of €60 and is a product of Abbott Ireland”.

Minister Harris said “Almost 190,000 people in Ireland have diabetes. This is a chronic disease that takes a lot of management, but we have made huge strides in treating and managing diabetes here and I’m very happy today to welcome the HSE’s decision to reimburse Freestyle Libre for children and young adults.”

The HSE will now make arrangements for the reimbursement of Freestyle Libre on an individual basis where specific criteria are satisfied in line with the recommendations of the Health Technology Assessment Group and I look forward to its being available for patients in the coming months.