Avantcard announces new strategic partnership with Mastercard

Avantcard, provider of credit card and personal loan products in the Irish market, has announced a new strategic partnership with Mastercard, the global payments technology company.

This partnership will see Mastercard become the sole network for Avantcard’s credit cards.

Avantcard, which employs approximately 190 people at its headquarters in Carrick-on-Shannon, aims to be a leading consumer finance provider in Ireland by 2020 and strategic partnerships, such as the alliance with Mastercard, and Avantcard’s partnership with Chill Money launched last year, play a key part in this plan.

The new partnership will leverage Mastercard’s digital, fraud analytics and innovation capabilities in order to deliver convenient, safe and secure payment services to Avantcard’s customers. It will also offer cardholders exclusive offers from Mastercard’s Priceless Ireland programme, and the widest acceptance globally with 43.5 million available locations – no network is more widely accepted.

Over the coming weeks, Avantcard Visa customers will receive a brand new-look Mastercard contactless card, which will replace their current Visa credit card. The Visa card will remain active for 30 days from the date the new Mastercard credit card is issued, or until customers use their new Mastercard for the first time.

Avantcard is currently writing to their Visa customers to advise them of this change and to provide them with all of the information they need to ensure a seamless switch. Existing Avantcard Mastercard customers will also receive replacement cards with contactless functionality in early March.

Avantcard’s consumer finance heritage is strong. Their team, based in Carrick-on-Shannon has been servicing customers in Ireland for over 20 years, developing and adapting the business over time. In early 2017, Avantcard re-entered the Irish market, acquiring new customers with a focus on digital fulfillment and service excellence.

According to bonkers.ie, they are currently offering Ireland’s best introductory credit card offer for new customers with three interest free offers - 0% for 3 months on purchases, 0% for 8 months on balance transfers and 0% for 9 months on money transfers.

Chris Paul, Managing Director of Avantcard, said, “We are delighted to announce our strategic alliance with Mastercard. This exclusive partnership includes benefits such as the contactless payment option, ensuring our customers are getting the best possible products and service in the industry.

“We have a robust plan in place to ensure the switch is as seamless as possible for our customers and, our Customer Service Team in Co. Leitrim will be available to provide any assistance a customer may need during the migration.”

Jason Lalor, Country Manager at Mastercard Ireland, said, “Our new partnership means Avantcard customers can enjoy the speed and convenience of contactless, our latest security and fraud technology, and access to all of the Priceless experiences available to Mastercard cardholders. This partnership is an example of our strong commitment to the Irish market and we’re excited to work with Avantcard on their card offering.”