Follow in Seamus' footsteps and take part in the Get Involved campaign

Local community groups are being encouraged to take part in the latest Get Involved initiative, with winning projects in line to share a prize fund of €17,000.

Manorhamilton's Seamus Dunbar brought home a national title last year when he was awarded Community Energy Champion at the 'Get Involved' awards in Dublin. Seamus competed alongside projects from all over Ireland to win the award worth €3,000. He presented his work with North Leitrim SEC at the awards in a Dragon Style interview

Seamus is the Chairperson of NLSEC group who are working to reduce the amount of energy and carbon consumption, identify energy sustainability and to make people aware of the amount of energy they use on a daily basis in the North Leitrim area.

Now in its fifth year and with over €38,000 invested in 22 projects in local community projects across the country, the latest Get Involved Community Initiative has been launched with the sponsorship of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI) and the backing of the Local Ireland representative group for weekly newspapers.

This community initiative aims to identify, promote and ultimately reward the best community initiatives undertaken by local groups throughout the country over the period January to September 2018.

These projects fell into one of the following categories: Sustainable Energy; Food production; Nature/Biodiversity, and Waste-Resource Efficiency.

The SEAI is firmly committed to the idea that every community can do something to ensure the well-being of its own area. This could involve starting a local energy conservation project, creating local, clean energy, local natural food production, a nature/biodiversity project, creating sustainable local employment. Every community can identify such a need, all is takes is for a few like-minded people to come together and make a plan.

Projects do not have to be completed within the January to September period, but they must commence and follow a clearly defined project plan and adhere to the timelines specified in their application.

To enter this year’s community initiative competition, go online to the official website, www. get-involved.ie and submit your application by Friday, February 23, 2018. Once your entry has been received you will be contacted - and then you are up and running!

All successful entries will receive support in identifying local expertise, sources of funding and, where possible and at the discretion of the organisers, some professional mentorship.

The competition judging panel will be chaired by broadcaster and environmentalist Duncan Stewart. Judging will take place in September 2018 and the awards presentation will take place in October 2018.

See also www. get-involved.ie for film clips of last year’s winning entries.