Dowra student wins first prize in Book of Kells Creative Competition

St Hugh's National School, Dowra students are continuing their winning ways in 2018 with one pupil securing first place for writing in the Trinity College Dublin, Book of Kells Creative Competition.



Niamh Ryan, won first prize in the Primary School category of the competition.

Students from 52 primary schools and 42 secondary schools, from every county in Ireland, as well as the US and UK got their pens and paint brushes out and participated in the competition which included an art and creative writing section.

Niamh was one of six overall winners honoured at a special ceremony in Dublin last week.

Congratulating the winners on their great achievement, Laureate na nÓg, author and illustrator, PJ Lynch, ambassador of the competition and judge said: “ I was absolutely delighted by the fantastic talent shown by so many of the entrants and by the creativity, imagination and originality. It was a pleasure to judge this competition but a very difficult task to choose the winners.”



The competition is now open for 2018 with the theme: ‘Animals in the Book of Kells’. The closing date is November 30, 2018.