Application to An Bord Pleanala for Substitute Consent at Derrysallagh Wind Farm

Derrysallagh Wind Farm Limited intend to apply for substitute consent for the partially constructed underground electricity grid connection and ancillary development, connecting the permitted Derrysallagh wind farm (Sligo County Council Planning Reference PL 12/133) in the townlands of Derrysallagh and Glen, Co. Sligo, to the national grid at the existing 110kV ESB substation at Garvagh, Co. Leitrim.

Substitute Consent is sought for the constructed elements all within the townlands of Seltan and Boleymaguire (Co. Leitrim); the townland of Gubbarudda (Co. Roscommon); the townlands of Carrowcashel, Tullynure, Straduff, Glen and Ballynashee (Co. Sligo) consisting of the following:

The installation of approximately 8.78km of underground ducting, 8 no. joint bays and 8 no. communication chambers and marker posts primarily within the public road corridor with a section of approximately 0.36km on private lands.

Within each County the development consists of:

-Co. Leitrim, approximately 0.6km of underground ducting within the public road and ancillary marker posts and marker plates in the townland of Seltan, approximately 1.91km of underground ducting within the public road, 2 no. joint bays and 2 no. communication chambers and ancillary marker posts and marker plates in the townland of Boleymaguire.



- Co. Roscommon, approximately 0.34km of underground ducting within the road and including a section of 361m within private lands and ancillary marker posts and marker plates within the public road in the townland of Gubbarudda.

Co. Sligo, approximately 1.5km of underground ducting within the public road, 2 no. joint bays and 2 no. communication chambers and ancillary marker posts and marker plates in the townland of Glen. Approximately 1.38km of underground ducting within the public road and ancillary marker posts and marker plates, 1 no. joint bay and 1 no. communication chamber in the townland of Ballynashee. Approximately 0.41km of underground ducting, 1 no. joint bay and 1 no. communication chamber in the townland of Straduff. Approximately 0.9km of underground ducting in the townland of Tullynure. Approximately 1.3km of underground ducting, 2 no. joint bays and 2 no. communication chambers in the townland of Carrowcashel.



The typical width of the cable trench is 0.6m with a trefoil formation of ducting. The depth of the trench is typically 1.22m and depth of cover for the cables is typically 0.95m. The diameter of the ducting ranges from 100mm to 200mm. Joint bays are the locations where individual lengths of cables will be joined.

The joint bays were constructed in pits and are typically approximately 4.5m x 1.815m x 1.21m in size. Communication chambers, which are similar to small manholes, are also installed at the 8 no. constructed joint bay locations to facilitate connection of fibre-optic communication cables.

Ancillary marker posts and plates are also in place. 16 no. culvert crossings have been completed to date and the cable duct was constructed over the culverts at these locations as there was sufficient cover. The works that have been completed are the subject of this application for substitute consent.

All remaining works will be subject to separate application for permission to the relevant Planning Authority i.e. for new sections of ducting and sections of ducts which require remedial works, including the opening of the joint bays to allow the installation of the cable following the completion of the civil works for the duct laying.

This application for substitute consent is accompanied by a remedial Environmental Impact Assessment Report (rEIAR) / remedial Environmental Impact Statement (rEIS).



The application and accompanying documentation may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of the Board and the relevant planning authority during its public opening hours and that a submission or observation in relation to the application may be made to the Board in writing within the period of 5 weeks beginning on the date of receipt by the Board of the application.



Submissions or observations may be made on the application, to An Bord Pleanála, Marlborough Street, Dublin 1, without charge. Submissions or observations must be in writing and made within the period of 5 weeks beginning on the date of receipt of the application by An Bord Pleanála and such submissions and observations will be considered by An Bord Pleanála in making a decision on the application. An Bord Pleanála may grant the consent subject to or without conditions, or may refuse to grant it. The application for consent may be inspected, or purchased at a fee not exceeding the reasonable cost of making a copy, at the offices of An Bord Pleanála, or the relevant planning authority during its public opening hours.