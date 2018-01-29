Disruption to water in South Leitrim

Burst water main causes disruption in South Leitrim

Due to a trunk water main burst at Annaghearly Cross currently there is disruption to the water supply from now until 5.00pm this evening in the following areas:


- Annaghearley to Kilnagross and reduced pressure in the greater area of South Leitrim.

- All group water schemes in these areas are affected also.

Water Services maintenance crew are currently working to restore supplies as soon as possible.