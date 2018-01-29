Disruption to water in South Leitrim
Burst water main causes disruption in South Leitrim
Due to a trunk water main burst at Annaghearly Cross currently there is disruption to the water supply from now until 5.00pm this evening in the following areas:
- Annaghearley to Kilnagross and reduced pressure in the greater area of South Leitrim.
- All group water schemes in these areas are affected also.
Water Services maintenance crew are currently working to restore supplies as soon as possible.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on