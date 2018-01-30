First salmon of 2018 landed on River Drowes

It may be the penultimate day of January but after 30 days of casting and hoping, the first salmon of the year has finally been landed and once again it was the River Drowes in Kinlough where the fish was caught.

Persistent heavy rain throughout January made for difficult fishing conditions.