Wednesday's local death notices

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Mary Dolan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Mary Dolan, Aras Bhride, Drumkeerin and formerly of Main St, Drumkeerin, Co. Leitrim. Funeral Mass in St. Brigid's Church, Drumkeerin today Wednesday at 11.00am. Burial afterwards in Doobally Cemetery.

Austin Scott - Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim



Austin Scott, Old Bog Road, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday 27th January 2018. May Austin Rest in Eternal Peace. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday morning at 10am in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran followed by private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. House private.

Paddy McCauley, Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan



Paddy McCauley, Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, on Tuesday, 30th January, peacefully. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Margaret, daughter Celine, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Shannon Jamie and Cayla, sister Mary, mother-in-law Vera, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Reposing at his residence this Wednesday from 12 noon until 10pm. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery.

Helen Slein, Ballinultha, Boyle, Co. Roscommon



Helen Slein, Ballinultha, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle on Tuesday, 30th January, 2018. Sadly missed by her sister May Cryan, nieces Mags and Geraldine, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Reposing Mahon's Funeral Home, Boyle on Wednesday evening from 5pm until 6.30pm, arriving St. Joseph's Church, Boyle at 7pm. Mass of Christian burial on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private please. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer's Society, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.