Don't miss tonight's Super Blue Moon

It's all happening in the heavens tonight with a one-in-150-year triple celestial event.

Not only will there be a Blue Moon - a second full moon in the same calendar month - this event also coincides with a so called Super Moon, so the moon will appear 30 percent bright and bigger than normal.

Tonight there will also be a lunar eclipse but this won't be visible from Ireland.

The last time these three events happened together was in 1866 and phenomena is known as a Super Blue Blood Moon.

Sadly, here in Ireland we will have to settle for the lesser 'Super Blue Moon'. This will be visible as the moon rises after 5pm today and will remain visible until around 8am tomorrow, with the best viewing time sometime after midnight.

