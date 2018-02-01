Thursday's local death notices

The following deaths have taken place in the Leitrim area:

Annie (Baby) Doorley - Rooskey, Co. Roscommon



Annie (Baby) Doorley, (nee Kane), Slattabeg, Rooskey, Co. Roscommon, on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by her family. Previously in the loving care of the nurses and staff at Shannon Lodge Nursing Home, Rooskey. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, her loving husband Thomas (Junior), her sons Aidan and John, daughter-in-law Lorna, grandchildren Niamh, Jack, Owen, Ailbhe and Maeve, brother-in-law Ignatius cousins, relatives, neighbours, and friends. Reposing at Rooskey Community Centre today, Thursday, February 1st, from 5pm to 7pm, followed by removal to St. Anne’s Church, Slatta arriving at 7:30pm. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 2nd, at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. House private please.

Kathleen (Kay) O'Brien - Manorhamilton, Co. Leitrim / Dublin



Kathleen O'Brien (known as Kay), late of 17 Clooneen Park, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim and formerly of 22 Sean O'Casey Ave, Dublin 1, peacefully at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon on Tuesday, 30th January, 2018. Deeply regretted by her sons Paul and Anthony, her daughter Martina, son-in-law Dave, daughter-in-law Nina, grandchildren Callan and Justin, relatives and friends. Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass today Thursday at 10.30am in St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Pat Sheridan - Cordowan, Arva, Co. Cavan



Pat Sheridan, Cordowan, Arva, Co. Cavan on Wednesday, January 31st, 2018 at Cavan General Hospital. Deeply regretted by his brother Ben, sister Nell Donohoe (Dublin), nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at the McMahon Funeral Home, Cavan, this evening (Thursday) from 5pm until 6.30pm, with removal to arrive at Coronea Church at 7pm. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Friday at 12 noon with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Austin Scott - Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim

Austin Scott, Old Bog Road, Wardhouse, Tullaghan, Co. Leitrim, peacefully at Sligo University Hospital on Saturday, 27th January 2018. May Austin Rest in Eternal Peace. Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday morning at 10am in the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran followed by private Cremation at Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. House private.



Paddy McCauley - Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan

Paddy McCauley, Toam, Blacklion, Co. Cavan, on Tuesday, 30th January, peacefully. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving family, his wife Margaret, daughter Celine, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Shannon Jamie and Cayla, sister Mary, mother-in-law Vera, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends. May his gentle soul rest in peace. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Killinagh Cemetery.

Helen Slein - Ballinultha, Boyle, Co. Roscommon

Helen Slein, Ballinultha, Boyle, Co. Roscommon, peacefully at Drumderrig Nursing Home, Boyle on Tuesday, 30th January, 2018. Sadly missed by her sister May Cryan, nieces Mags and Geraldine, neighbours, relatives and friends. Rest in Peace. Mass of Christian burial in St. Joseph's Church, Boyle on Thursday at 12 noon. Funeral afterwards to Assylinn Cemetery. House private please. Donations if desired to Western Alzheimer's Society, c/o Mahon's Funeral Directors, Boyle.

May they all Rest in Peace.