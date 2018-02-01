Government's communications strategy described as being in chaos by Deputy Martin Kenny following withdrawal of Eir

Sinn Féin TD for Sligo-Leitrim, Martin Kenny TD, has today expressed shock at the sudden withdrawal of Eir from the procurement process for the tender of the National Broadband Plan.

Deputy Kenny said, "The mess that the government has created with its obsession with the privatisation option for the National Broadband Plan has created chaos.

"The privatisation option is flawed, just as Sinn Féin has predicted from the start of this process. The message from this government is always that the market rules and this raises serious questions about the government communications strategy.

"Is there anyone left who believes that this government is going to provide the high speed broadband access that rural Ireland so badly needs?

"The bottom line is that rural Ireland will wait, again, for this vital service and meanwhile rural dwellers, business, educational institutions and community services will suffer."