Three complete major upgrade of services in Leitrim

Three has announced the completion of an "extensive network upgrade across Leitrim".

Leitrim was one of the first counties to be upgraded as part of Three’s €300 million national network investment, which involves network integration and extensive upgrading of equipment.

Speaking about the investment, David Hennessy, Chief Technical Officer with Three said “At Three, we want to make our customers’ lives mean more through connecting, and we are committed to delivering a state-of-the-art network nationwide. As one of the first areas to be upgraded, I’m delighted to see these improvements in Leitrim where we are now delivering 98% population coverage for 4G in addition to improved access to 2G and 3G.”

