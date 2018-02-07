Watch: Dáil suspended following heated exchange between Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry and Healy-Raes

A heated disagreement between Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry and Danny and Michael Healy-Rae led to the Dáil being suspended for five minutes earlier today by Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher.

Deputy MacSharry raised his objection to a new speaking system which has been introduced to Dáil Eireann. Deputy MacSharry felt the system allows speakers to jump their place in the queue.