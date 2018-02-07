Dáil Eireann
Watch: Dáil suspended following heated exchange between Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry and Healy-Raes
A heated disagreement between Sligo/Leitrim TD Marc MacSharry and Danny and Michael Healy-Rae led to the Dáil being suspended for five minutes earlier today by Leas Ceann Comhairle Pat 'The Cope' Gallagher.
Deputy MacSharry raised his objection to a new speaking system which has been introduced to Dáil Eireann. Deputy MacSharry felt the system allows speakers to jump their place in the queue.
Here’s the Dáil dust up over speaking time between Marc MacSharry and the Healy Raes. Led to Ceann Comhairle suspending the session pic.twitter.com/UPkyYhqkwC— Sean Defoe (@SeanDefoe) February 7, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on