Johnston Mooney & O'Brien recalls bread that may contain small pieces of metal

As a precautionary measure, Johnston Mooney & O’Brien is undertaking a recall of all bread products with a Best Before Date 11th February 2018 as there is a very small risk that some may contain small pieces of metal.

Only bread products with this exact best before date are impacted. No bun or roll products are affected.

Any potentially affected packs have been removed from the supermarket shelves in co-operation with retailers and any that were in the distribution system have been recalled by the company.

The company has advised all customers / retailers and appropriate authorities.

Anyone in possession of a Johnston Mooney & O’Brien bread product with the Best Before Date 11th February 2018 may return the product to where it was bought for a full refund.

Alternatively, they can send the empty packaging with their name and address for a full refund to: Johnston Mooney & O’Brien, 11 Jamestown Road, Finglas, Dublin 11.

The company apologises for any inconvenience caused by this recall but believes that it is the most appropriate course of action, however slight the risk might be to the consumer.