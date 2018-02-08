New Carrick Medical Centre on target to open in 2019

The long-awaited new Medical Centre to be located in the heart of Carrick-on-Shannon will be operational by mid-2019, it has been confirmed by the HSE.

John Hayes, Chief Officer, Area 1 (Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Monaghan & Sligo), Community Healthcare Organisation, has confirmed to Cllr Finola Armstrong-McGuire at the Regional Health Forum that the current delivery date for the project to be fully operational is by mid-2019 at the latest.

Cllr Armstrong-McGuire had enquired about the proposed new Medical Centre planned for Flynn's Field, which is bounded by Main Street, Bridge Street and the Landmark Hotel car park, at the Regional Health Forum last November.

She received a response to her query today and expressed her satisfaction that the build will commence soon and be complete and operational in 2019.

"I haven't seen plans, etc, but I have been told it will be similar to others in neighbouring counties. It will be so welcome in the space assigned and I look forward to seeing it complete. The additional services provided to the public at newer Medical Centres are essential to our community," stated Cllr. Armstrong-McGuire.