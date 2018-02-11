Teachers’ Conference on School Gardens in Leitrim's Organic Centre

The 5th Teachers’ Conference on Organic School Gardens takes place on Saturday 10th March from 10am – 4pm at The Organic Centre, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim.

The theme for this year's conference is: From Rock to Pot – Down to Earth basics on soil and cooking.

Food Education is the buzz word at present and we strongly believe a school garden is the foundation of any food education. From soil and seed to grow and eat!

Our annual conference for teachers and parents will inform about the latest news in school gardening and demonstrate the close links between gardening and the curriculum.

The provisional programme for the day is as follows:

Presentations: - Paddy Madden's research on resources for teachers.

- Cooking in schools made easy with Ciara Barrett. (SESE)

- Understanding rocks and soil and their importance for growing (SESE, Geography) by Paddy Madden

Workshops:

- The 7 best herbs to grow in schools and their uses with Ingrid Foley (SESE, Physical Education)

- Composting and soil fertility, easy and manageable options in schools with Hans Wieland (SESE, science)

This is a great day to learn and network in the fabulous surroundings of The Organic Centre, Rossinver, Co. Leitrim

The aim of the conference is to inform teachers about the benefits of school gardens and enable them to link all curriculum strands to the living classroom. School gardens are a huge educational resource for schools and are proving to be an important part of teaching an integrated range of subjects in an enjoyable and fulfilling way.

“We strongly believe that an organic school garden is part of the curriculum and becomes ever more important to develop physical and mental health amongst children. School gardens also fully support the Green Flag Programme.” says Hans Wieland from The Organic Centre, who organises the conference.

Tickets are €50 per teacher and €120 for 3 teachers from the same school. Available from www.theorganiccentre.ie under the link http://www.theorganiccentre.ie/shop/courses/courses-in-leitrim/Teachers%20conference%20on%20organic%20School%20Gardens



For more information call 071-9854338 or e-mail: hans@theorganiccentre.ie