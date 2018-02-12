More snow and heavy rain forecast for Leitrim, Roscommon, Cavan, Sligo and Donegal this evening

Today will be a cold and bright day with sunny spells in the west and north west. There will be scattered wintry showers during the morning but Met Éireann say these will die out this afternoon.

Cloud will build from the west towards evening, bringing rain to western areas of Connacht and this will spread eastwards. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees.



Tonight - Status Yellow weather warning

The rain in the west will move eastwards tonight, turning heavy with a few falls of sleet and snow on higher ground. Downpours may turn thundery in some areas and winds will gust between 90 and 110km/h for a time. Additional accumulations of snow are likely during the period also, mainly in parts of west Ulster and north Connacht.

Southerly winds will be strong and gusty, reaching gale force on coasts early in the night. Lowest temperatures of between -1 and +1 degrees.