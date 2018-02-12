Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning issued as temperatures set to plunge overnight

A Status Yellow Snow-Ice warning has been issued by Met Éireann with temperatures expected to plunge below freezing overnight.

Air temperatures will fall to freezing or below later tonight and early tomorrow morning, with widespread frost and ice on untreated surfaces.

Met Éireann is also warning of scattered wintry showers in west Ulster, Connacht and some parts of west Munster.

The weather warning remains in place from 3am on Tuesday, February 13 through to 10am.

Motorists are advised that driving conditions will be treacherous in many places. Please slow down and ensure your vehicle is cleared of all snow and ice before setting out.