BREAKING NEWS: Two injured after four vehicle collision outside of Carrick-on-Shannon
The N4 has been closed following a four vehicle accident near Carrick-on-Shannon this morning.
A truck jacknifed at Woodbrook on the Boyle side of Carrick-on-Shannon. Three cars then collided with the lorry.
Two people have been removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital.
The road will remain closed for a period of time to facilitate removal of the truck.
Diversions are in place and people are asked to follow the signs and slow down as conditions remain slippery as a result of overnight snow and frost.
