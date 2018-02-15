BREAKING NEWS: Two injured after four vehicle collision outside of Carrick-on-Shannon

The N4 has been closed following a four vehicle accident near Carrick-on-Shannon this morning.

A truck jacknifed at Woodbrook on the Boyle side of Carrick-on-Shannon. Three cars then collided with the lorry.

Two people have been removed from the scene by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital.

The road will remain closed for a period of time to facilitate removal of the truck.

Diversions are in place and people are asked to follow the signs and slow down as conditions remain slippery as a result of overnight snow and frost.