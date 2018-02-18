Second public meeting planned in Aughavas National School this Thursday

A public meeting will be held in St Joseph's NS, Aughavas this Thursday, February 22 at 7pm to discuss future enrolment issues at the school and to discuss ideas for tackling the problems arising from depopulation.

An invited speaker from the very successful Kiltyclogher Live campaign will be present. Everyone living in the locality is invited to attend and please feel free to bring along anyone else that you feel might have an interest or contribution to make in this regard.

If possible a representative of each family in the parish is asked to attend.

St.Joseph’s N.S. Aughavas Enrolment for September 2018

Enrolment forms for September 2018 are now available from the school. Tel:071 9636326 Completed forms to be returned to the school together with child’s Birth Certificate and Baptismal Certificate

There will be an Enrolment and Information Evening in the school on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 from 6 - 7pm. Come along and meet the teachers and see what this wonderful school has to offer.