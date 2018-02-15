Mother of one found guilty of impeding murder investigation by staging housemate’s suicide in Cavan

A mother of one has been found guilty of staging her housemate’s suicide to impede the prosecution of her boyfriend for strangling her.

The killer was never charged because he sustained a traumatic brain injury months later while fleeing after a car he had hijacked crashed. He is currently living in a care facility, where he is spoon fed.

However, his 34-year-old former partner was on trial at the Central Criminal Court, charged with impeding his apprehension or prosecution, knowing or believing him to have murdered Antra Ozolina (49), or committed some other arrestable offence.

Egita Jaunmaize, of no fixed abode, admitted placing a blue cord around her fellow Latvian’s neck so as to simulate her suicide in order to make it more difficult to establish that her death was suspicious.

However, she pleaded not guilty to carrying out the offence, without reasonable excuse, at their home at The Old Post, Main Street, Kilnaleck, Co Cavan on or about June 27 or June 28 2014.

The mushroom picker told gardaí that she was in fear for her life and acting on her boyfriend’s orders at the time, having just seen him strangle Ms Ozolina.

More details to follow.