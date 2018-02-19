Conditional planning granted for Visitor Experience Centre at Leitrim distillery

Leitrim County Council has granted conditional planning permission for a new Visitor Experience Centre at The Shed Distillery, Drumshanbo.

An application for planning was lodged with the local authority in December last year and planning permission, subject to 14 conditions, has now been granted.

The development includes a new single-storey extension (483 m.sq) and refurbishment and alteration of the existing distillery accommodation at the Food Hub site.

The Visitor Experience Centre includes a reception, exhibition areas, visitor toilets, a café, a botanical glasshouse and herb garden. The existing access road and green areas adjacent to the new development will be redesigned and landscaped to accommodate a new entrance road and car park.