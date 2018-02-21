Deaths in Leitrim - Wednesday, February 21, 2018

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Liam Hall, Knockhall, Rooskey, Roscommon / Ballinrobe, Mayo



Liam Hall, Knockhall, Rooskey, Co Roscommon, February 19th, in his 10th year. Beloved and cherished son of Brian and Aine. Sadly missed by his heartbroken parents, brother Seán, sisters Niamh, Tara and Sinéad, grandparents John and Chrissie Mc Loughlin (Knockhall), David and Helen Hall (Ballinrobe), aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his family home, Wednesday February 21st From 4-9pm. Mass of the Angels, Thursday February 22nd at 12 noon in St Anne’s Church, Slatta. Burial afterwards in Kilglass Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the local sick children fund c/o Aidan Tully funeral director or any family member. Family time on Thursday morning, please. A shuttle bus service will run from 5pm tomorrow, Wednesday, from Kilglass Gaels GAA pitch.

Paddy Joe McGloin, 78 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Paddy Joe McGloin of 78 Hillside Crescent, Manorhamilton and formerly of Glebe, Kinlough peacefully at Sligo Regional Hospital in his 95th year. Sadly missed by his daughters Mary and Martina, his son in law Paddy, his grandchildren Sharon, Sean and Stephen, his great-grandchildren Olive, Finn and Daniel, his brothers Terence and Fr Jim, his sister Bridie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Wednesday evening from 5.30 to 7pm with removal to the Church of the Annunciation, Mullies to arrive at 7.45pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11.30am with burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Mary Edina Gibbins (née O'Connor), Abbeycartron Lane, Longford Town, Longford / Ballinamuck, Longford

The death has occurred of Mary Edina Gibbins nee O’Connor of Abbeycartron Lane, Longford, Saturday 17th February 2018 after a short illness in Maynooth Lodge Nursing Home, Kildare, previously of Teffia Park, Longford and Ballinamuck, Co. Longford. Beloved mother of Maura Farrell (Dublin) and Liam (Owen Sound, Canada) and dear departed daughter Eileen. Dear sister of Imelda and departed sister Betty and departed brothers Fr Tom and Paddy. Sadly missed by her loving family, her son-in-law Eamonn, grandchildren Hannah, Brendan, Conor, Danny and Rachel and their spouses, great-grandchildren Dylan, Cara and Kian, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, good friends and neighbors. Reposing in St. Joseph’s Hospital Chapel, Dublin Road, Longford on Wednesday from 4.30pm with Removal to St. Mel’s Cathedral, Longford arriving at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Ballymacormack Cemetery.



Kathleen Cairney, Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Cavan

Kathleen Cairney, The Graan Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen and formerly of Furnaceland, Swanlinbar, Co Cavan on Monday, 19th February 2018. Remains reposing at the Graan Private Nursing Home, Enniskillen until removal on Wednesday morning at 10.15am to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Swanlinbar for funeral mass at 11.00am followed by burial in Killaduff Cemetery.

John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin / Boyle, Co. Roscommon

John Maughan, Rush, Co. Dublin and late of Boyle, Co. Roscommon, on Saturday, February 17, 2018, peacefully. Loving husband of the late Bridget. Sadly missed by his loving sons Jason, John and Ciaran, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, extended family and a wide circle of friends. May John Rest In Peace. Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 10am in St. Maur’s Church, Rush followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only, donations to St. Francis Hospice, Raheny.

May they all Rest in Peace.