59 Leitrim Winning Streak Players have won a total of €1,805,812 over last 28 years

59 Leitrim Winning Streak players have won a cumulative total of €1,805,812 over the last 28 years of the programme.

In fact, Leitrim players are by far some of the luckiest with the county coming in fourth place in the top five luckiest counties by highest average prize per player with players winning, on average, €30,607 per player.

More than €168 million has been won by players on the iconic Winning Streak game show on RTE One since it first launched more than 28 years ago, figures released today by the National Lottery reveal.

The popular programme, one of Europe’s longest-running game shows, is celebrating its 1,000th episode this Saturday (February 24th) and has featured 5,925 players since it first aired on September 21st 1990.

RTÉ’s dynamic duo of Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy have been presenting the show together since 2013, with Marty presenting since 2009.

Speaking ahead of the 1,000th episode of Winning Streak this Saturday, Marty Whelan said: “1,000 shows is such an impressive feat but a true testament to how the format of Winning Streak works. It is reality TV, before reality TV existed, and to get to know each of the five players every week while guiding them through the games and watching them win thousands of euros is fascinating. It has been an honour to have played a part in the success of the show which has been a Saturday evening staple in households across Ireland for almost three decades.”

Entering her fifth series on Winning Streak, Sinead Kennedy said: “My favourite part of the show is getting to know each contestant over the week leading up to the show, first by having a conversation or two over the phone, and then meeting them in person. Even though the show is only on for one hour, in that hour I think that the viewers also get to know five players on screen and that is what makes the show so successful.”

National Lottery CEO, Dermot Griffin, said: “Winning Streak is unique and there is nothing else like it around the world. The show is a very important and treasured part of the National Lottery “family”. Part of its success is the fact it reaches into every community in Ireland. Over the years we have had players from every County who bring with them supporters to RTE every week to celebrate. This inclusiveness is part of the success of the show and why it has sustained over so many years."