27 houses proposed for Carrick-on-Shannon

A proposal by Leitrim County Council to construct 27 new houses in Carrick-on-Shannon is moving forward this week.

The local authority proposes to develop the houses at Autumn View, Summerhill, Carrick-on-Shannon.

The proposed development will consist of 7 single storey and 20 two storey houses along with all necessary ancillary site development works.

A Part 8 public notice will be published this week in relation to the proposal.

The development has been the subject of an Appropriate Assessment Screening in accordance with the EU Habitats Directive which concluded that the proposed development would not be likely to give rise to significant or indeterminate impacts on a Natura 2000 site.

Plans and particulars of the proposed development will be available for inspection at the offices of Leitrim County Council.