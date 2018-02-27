Pharmacists issue advice in advance of cold snap

As Ireland braces itself for a period of exceptionally cold weather, pharmacists are advising people to ensure they have an adequate supply of essential medicines before the very cold weather hits. With the severe weather due to hit Ireland as early as this evening, pharmacies and patients could experience significant disruption for several days.

Daragh Connolly, President of the Irish Pharmacy Union (IPU) said, “The extremely cold weather and snow storms predicted for Ireland may make it difficult for people to visit their local community pharmacy. While all pharmacies will try to remain open during the poor weather, there is a risk of disruption if individual pharmacies are forced to close. Similarly, disruption to supply could occur in localised areas, if road conditions are poor.

“Many of our patients rely on essential medication and repeat prescriptions become part of their regular routine. However, with the predicted disruption it may not be possible to access these medicines in the coming days. We are therefore urging everyone to ensure they have enough of their essential medication to last them until the beginning of next week.”

He also urged members of the public to check with elderly family and neighbours to ensure they have all their required medications and, if not, to contact the person’s pharmacy.