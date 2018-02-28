Leitrim County Council have free supplies of grit available at the following locations

With substantial falls of snow expected over Thursday afternoon and Friday morning in particular, Leitrim County Council is making available grit for collection by the public in the following locations:

Ball Room of Romance Glenfarne N16

Rossinver Football Pitch

Scollans Depot, Largydonnell

NCF Laughta Road, Kinlough

Askill School

Lough Doon, Fivemilebourne

St Michael Church, Barrs West

Kiltyclogher - Old Landfill Site

Coraleehan Church

Cromlin Cross Roads

Greaghglass, Pol an Easa Amenity

Leitrim County Council Depot, Ballinamore Depot

Drumeela church.

Corawallen P.O.

Corriga Reservoir

Glan Cross Roads, Beagh More

Rassuan Church

Nailers Cross Roads, Feraglass North

Cornageeha Church

Greagh Cross Roads, Lissagarvan

Gubbs Crossroads, Corduff

District Hospital, Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon

Kilboderry, Carrick on Shannon

Kiltoghert Community Centre

Leitrim County Council Depot, Faulties

Mohill Church

Bornacoola Church

Eslin Church

Gortlettragh Church

Fearglass Church

Annaduff Church

Crossroads Toomans

Aughacashel

Leitrim County Council Depot Kildoon

Drumkeeran Old Landfill Site

Ballinaglera Village

Please be aware that road conditions will be treacherous. Please slow down and don't make any unnecessary journeys in the coming days.

