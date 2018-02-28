Leitrim County Council have free supplies of grit available at the following locations
Laois County Council has grit free to collect at the following locations.
With substantial falls of snow expected over Thursday afternoon and Friday morning in particular, Leitrim County Council is making available grit for collection by the public in the following locations:
Ball Room of Romance Glenfarne N16
Rossinver Football Pitch
Scollans Depot, Largydonnell
NCF Laughta Road, Kinlough
Askill School
Lough Doon, Fivemilebourne
St Michael Church, Barrs West
Kiltyclogher - Old Landfill Site
Coraleehan Church
Cromlin Cross Roads
Greaghglass, Pol an Easa Amenity
Leitrim County Council Depot, Ballinamore Depot
Drumeela church.
Corawallen P.O.
Corriga Reservoir
Glan Cross Roads, Beagh More
Rassuan Church
Nailers Cross Roads, Feraglass North
Cornageeha Church
Greagh Cross Roads, Lissagarvan
Gubbs Crossroads, Corduff
District Hospital, Summerhill, Carrick on Shannon
Kilboderry, Carrick on Shannon
Kiltoghert Community Centre
Leitrim County Council Depot, Faulties
Mohill Church
Bornacoola Church
Eslin Church
Gortlettragh Church
Fearglass Church
Annaduff Church
Crossroads Toomans
Aughacashel
Leitrim County Council Depot Kildoon
Drumkeeran Old Landfill Site
Ballinaglera Village
Please be aware that road conditions will be treacherous. Please slow down and don't make any unnecessary journeys in the coming days.
For more weather information see here
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on