Leitrim County Council advise motorists to avoid non-essential journeys

Beast from the East

Motorists in County Leitrim are being advised by Leitrim County Council to only undertake essesntial journeys following heavy snowfall throughout the county and with further bad weather conditions forecast for the coming days.

Priority roads are being salted this evening and crews will be working again during the night.