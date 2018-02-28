Beast from the East
Leitrim County Council advise motorists to avoid non-essential journeys
Motorists in County Leitrim are being advised by Leitrim County Council to only undertake essesntial journeys following heavy snowfall throughout the county and with further bad weather conditions forecast for the coming days.
Priority roads are being salted this evening and crews will be working again during the night.
This is Ballinamore. Co. Leitrim!! No Red Alert here!!!! pic.twitter.com/hPk58KfUX8— Tish Dunleavy (@TishDunleavy) February 28, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on