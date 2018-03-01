ESB warning to be on standby for power cuts and other impacts as Storm Emma set to strike

The ESB has put the public on notice for power cuts as Storm Emma hits over the coming days.

The power company has issued a series of tweets to raise awareness of the possible impact of 100km winds in blizzard conditions.

Snow and ice can cause electricity wires to hang low or even fall. DO NOT APPROACH these wires as they are still live and dangerous. Please report them on 1850372999. If you have a power outage please report it on https://t.co/YdAR3mYBDE #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/7AObChReO1 — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 28, 2018

With #stormemma & #thebeastfromtheeast coming we expect to be very busy take note of your MPRN from your Suppliers bill if your on ebilling check your ebill now you can then check for individual outages here https://t.co/9D73HNABJ7 or via our phone system #staysafe February 28, 2018

Some challenging weather in the next few days for our customers and crews #staysafe and lets keep an eye on our elderly relatives and friends If you lose supply see https://t.co/VMtxFrW7FY if NOT listed ring 1850372999 #Arscáthachéile #stormemma #beastfromtheeast #sneachta — ESB Networks (@ESBNetworks) February 28, 2018