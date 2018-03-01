ESB warning to be on standby for power cuts and other impacts as Storm Emma set to strike

Leitrim Observer Reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer Reporter

beast from the east weather snow forecast

ESB on standby for power cuts.

The ESB has put the public on notice for power cuts as Storm Emma hits over the coming days.

The power company has issued a series of tweets to raise awareness of the possible impact of 100km winds in blizzard conditions.