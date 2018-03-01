Routine electives and outpatient appointments have been cancelled at Sligo University Hospital

Following the upgrade of the weather warning last night by Met Eireann to Status Red for the entire country today (Thursday March 1st), Sligo University Hospital (SUH) has cancelled routine electives and outpatient appointments today and tomorrow (Friday 2nd). This includes ante-natal clinics due to take place today in Ballyshannon and Carrick-on-Shannon.



We will continue to do everything possible to maintain all essential services to patients receiving planned cancer and renal treatments but please contact the hospital directly at 071-9171111 if you have any concerns. All appointments cancelled during the period will be rescheduled and patients will be advised of their new appointment by their hospital.



Patients should be advised that if they do attend the hospital this morning, Thursday, for a clinic appointment they will be seen.



The hospital’s Emergency Department remains open 24/7 but continue to be busy and we may experience difficulties regarding discharges over the next two days as a consequence of the adverse conditions. We would encourage people to consider all options available to them for their healthcare needs and to protect the ED for those most seriously ill.

We would ask that patients who are being discharged today are collected from the hospital as early as possible to avoid travelling during the worsening conditions forecast for this afternoon

SUH is working closely with colleagues in the Community Health Organisations and with the National Ambulance Service.

Keep up to date with @HSELive and @saoltagroup on Twitter and visit www.hse.ie/weatherwarning orwww.saolta.ie for all the latest information regarding health services.

