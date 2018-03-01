GAA Confirm Saturday's game between Leitrim and London has been postponed

It has been confirmed in the last few minutes by GAA officials that Saturday's Allianz NFL Division 4 game between Leitrim and London has been postponed.

The game, scheduled for McGovern Park has been rescheduled for a later date as a result of the weather conditions that are being experienced at home and across the water in England.

Frustration had been expressed by Leitrim's Emlyn Mulligan that the decision to postpone games wasn't made earlier.

Our #AllianzLeagues Football Roinn 4 Round 5 encounter with @LONDAINGAA on Saturday in McGovern Park, Ruislip, has been postponed to a later date. — Leitrim GAA (@LeitrimGAA) March 1, 2018