Ireland West Airport operating but some delays

Ireland West Airport Knock is reporting that it is open and fully operational today, Thursday.

There may be some delays due to weather in the UK so for latest flight information visit www.ryanair.com/ie/en/travel-updates

The airport is reporting they have plenty of bread and milk there too!!!

Check out Facebook (facebook.com/irelandwestknock) and twitter (@Irelandwest) during the day should there be any further change to the schedule.