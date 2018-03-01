Ireland West Airport Knock to remain closed on Friday

Due to severe weather conditions in both the UK and a RED warning alert in place in Ireland, Aer Lingus, Flybe and Ryanair have advised that all flights due to operate on Friday, March 2 have now been cancelled.

As a result Ireland West Airport will be closed tomorrow, Friday, March 2 and will reopen for full operation, weather permitting, on Saturday morning at 7am

For the latest and most up to date information we advise passengers to contact their respective airlines using the following links

• Ryanair https://www.ryanair. com/ie/en/travel-updates

• Aer Lingus - https://www.aerlingus.com/ support/flight-disruption- information/

• Flybe – http://www.flybe.com

Passengers are advised that If your flight is cancelled there are two options available to you to choose from. You can either apply for a refund or change your cancelled flight for free.

The airport will be updating its social media channels regularly over the coming days with the latest information also. Follow us on facebook.com/irelandwestknock or on twitter at @irelandwest