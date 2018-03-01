Limited Bus Eireann services may operate locally tomorrow

Bus Éireann is advising customers that due to the Status Red weather warning all road passenger, school transport and Eurolines services remain cancelled today Thursday, March 1st.

Based on updated weather warnings from Met Éireann, the company will not operate any services in Leinster and Munster tomorrow, Friday, March 2nd. All Expressway inter-city services nationwide will also not operate.

"We apologise for any inconvenience to customers but road conditions will have to be assessed and safety is our priority," the company said.

However, given the reduced weather warning for Connacht, and parts of the West and North West, they may be able to operate some services in less affected areas tomorrow.

However, this is very much subject to local road conditions and the level of treatment undertaken.

"We will review this situation in the morning and provide further information around midday with a view to a possible resumption of some services in the late afternoon or evening.

"We will provide a further update in relation to the operation of scheduled services from Saturday morning," they stated.

Please see www. buseireann.ie for updates or @buseireann or @expresswayIRE on Twitter