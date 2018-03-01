Storm Emma

Have a look at these stunning snow images of Lovely Leitrim

County Leitrim may have escaped the worst of the weather that has brought the country to a standstill but nevertheless there has been a significant amount of snow dumped on the county in recent days.

With everyone advised to be indoors from 4pm this afternoon before the arrival of Storm Emma many took to social media to show the impact the snowfall has had in various parts of the county.

Behold...the #Frozen #Desolate #Windswept #Barren landscape of #Leitrim

Snow snaps❄️ #stormemma #home #aughnasheelin #leitrim

Snow snaps❄️ #stormemma #home #aughnasheelin #leitrim

A post shared by Laura Bohan (@bohanlaura) on

Train is a-comin’ ... #snowcoveredtracks #railwaystation #railway #irishrail #snow #beastfromtheeast #leitrim #ireland

A post shared by Mark (@obeirnm) on