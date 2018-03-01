Storm Emma
Have a look at these stunning snow images of Lovely Leitrim
County Leitrim may have escaped the worst of the weather that has brought the country to a standstill but nevertheless there has been a significant amount of snow dumped on the county in recent days.
With everyone advised to be indoors from 4pm this afternoon before the arrival of Storm Emma many took to social media to show the impact the snowfall has had in various parts of the county.
Waiting for the blizzard#CarrickonShannon#Leitrim#Roscommon pic.twitter.com/0RPYDXu7Zw— The Boathouse Bay Bugle (@BoathouseBay) March 1, 2018
Spending this snow day with my beast ❤️ Meeko! #BeastFromTheEast #snowday #fun #happiness #husky #BestFriend #Leitrim pic.twitter.com/f4X0c7aQFT— Edwina Guckian (@EdwinaGuckian) February 28, 2018
❄️#goodevning #winter #wintertime #winterevening #snow #cold #freezing #nature #naturelovers #carrick #carrickonshannon #leitrim #ireland #ireland #iloveireland #iloveireland #lovinireland #loveireland #irishweather #discoverireland #irelandfromtheroadside #placestotravel_s #sunset #sunrise_sunset_photogroup #landscape #landscape_captures #photooftheday #instaphoto #instapic #instaphotography
❄☃️ #carrickonshannon #snow #beastfromtheeast #leitrim #roscommon pic.twitter.com/kUTcs7bVEN— Carrick On Shannon (@CoraDromaRuisc) March 1, 2018
Poor conditions today in the Northwest of Ireland #farming #irelandsnow #leitrim #redweatherwarning pic.twitter.com/uiYQR5jPNs— Gareth McGovern (@garmcg16) March 1, 2018
The scene this morning #snowday2018 #BeastFromTheEast #sligo #Leitrim #sneachta #snow pic.twitter.com/bMDXMh1BqB— Gareth McGovern (@garmcg16) March 1, 2018
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on