Leitrim author, Michael Harding, was not letting something like the weather keep him from getting home

The author and Irish Times columnist Michael Harding says he is at peace and no longer searching for meaning. He comes to the Lime Tree on Thursday, March 5 to read from the book

Leitrim author, Michael Harding was not letting something like Storm Emma and the Beast from the East stop him from making it back home to Leitrim.

Here RTE's Ciaran Mullooley talks with Michael about his epic trip from Warsaw back home.

The great news is that Michael's wife did collect him in Tullamore and he did make it home last night!