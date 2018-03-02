Leitrim author, Michael Harding, was not letting something like the weather keep him from getting home
Author and Irish Times columnist, Michael Harding.
Leitrim author, Michael Harding was not letting something like Storm Emma and the Beast from the East stop him from making it back home to Leitrim.
Here RTE's Ciaran Mullooley talks with Michael about his epic trip from Warsaw back home.
The great news is that Michael's wife did collect him in Tullamore and he did make it home last night!
Michael Harding from Warsaw to Tullamore as told to @ciaranmullooly @hardingmichael @rtenews pic.twitter.com/edMZjOjaFe— Ken Sweeney (@KenSweeney) March 1, 2018
