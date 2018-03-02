Ryanair intend to return to full operations at Ireland West Airport Knock tomorrow

Ryanair have announced they intend to return to full operations at Ireland West Airport Knock tomorrow, Saturday.

The airport has been closed all day today and will reopen tomorrow morning at 7am. Ryanair passengers are advised to check flight information here before departing for the airport.

#StormEmma Update: Ryanair currently plans for a return to full operations at Dublin, Cork, Kerry, Knock and Shannon airports on Saturday, 3rd March while remaining in close contact with the airports and the relevant authorities. pic.twitter.com/m7cQJufuRK — Ryanair (@Ryanair) March 2, 2018