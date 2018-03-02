#StormEmma

Ryanair intend to return to full operations at Ireland West Airport Knock tomorrow

Ryanair have announced they intend to return to full operations at Ireland West Airport Knock tomorrow, Saturday.

The airport has been closed all day today and will reopen tomorrow morning at 7am. Ryanair passengers are advised to check flight information here before departing for the airport.