Leitrim customers asked to conserve water following increased demand due to cold weather

Irish Water working in partnership with Leitrim County Council is advising customers that due to the extremely cold weather conditions and exceptionally high usage, water treatment plants are struggling to keep up with water supply demands.

Customers are being asked to conserve water to avoid reservoirs emptying and water pressure to homes and businesses being affected.

Customers on the South Leitrim Water supply are advised that due to exceptionally high water demand and ongoing mechanical issues at the water treatment plant, they may experience loss of pressure and/or water outages today. Repairs at the plant have been completed but customers in high lying areas may experience disruptions to their water supply today while the system fully recharges.

High water usage is being registered across the county due to, more than likely, taps being left running in peoples’ homes and on farms.

Irish Water is urging customers to conserve water by turning off taps in properties and farm buildings, not running dishwashers or washing machines where possible and taking showers instead of baths.

Information on dealing with frozen pipes is available on www.water.ie and water supply updates are available at www.water.ie/water-supply/ supply-and-service-update/

Irish Water and Leitrim County Council would like to thank customers in advance for their co-operation in conserving water at this critical time. Irish Water would also like to thank the local authority staff for their efforts in keeping water supplies running in very difficult conditions.