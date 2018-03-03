Storm Emma
Watch: Storm Emma has made Glencar Waterfall look even more stunning than ususal
Glencar Waterfall.
Glencar Waterfall is rightly regarded as one of Ireland's most stunning areas of natural beauty and is now arguably looking better than ever.
In the aftermath of Storm Emma the waterfall is looking like most will have never seen it before with icicles hanging precariously as the water continues to fall.
Have a look at the video below, posted by magnumlady on Instagram.
