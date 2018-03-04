Bus Eireann confirm all services running in North West and returning to normal elsewhere

Bus Éireann wish to advise that the majority of services are starting to return to normal this morning, albeit some with delays and curtailments, and some subject to onoing route assessment.

We are happy to report that some of the key large regional routes into the East – including those serving hospitals, colleges and Dublin Airport and city services – have commenced this morning.

Expressway intercity services are operating, with some delays.

All services are operating in the Northwest – including Donegal and Sligo town services – and the West, subject to road conditions there. Athlone services are also running.

City, rural and commuter services are also operating in Limerick and Kerry and we anticipate a phased resumption of services in Waterford and Wexford today.

The majority of services are operating in Cork, and town services in the Northeast and East – including Drogheda and Dundalk – are operating.

Eurolines services to the UK are scheduled to operate depending on ferry services departing.

We will provide an update later today on the resumption of school transport services – it is intended that these will operate, but are subject to local road conditions as many traverse minor roads.

Passengers should continue to check www.buseireann.ie and @buseireann for updates.