Water reserves running very low in a number of areas throughout Leitrim

Leitrim County Council have issued a warning that water reserves are running very low in a number of areas throughout the county and are urging members of the public to conserve water supply.

In a statement Leitrim County Council said, "Due to high demand and possibly taps continuously running, water reserves are running very low. The area's mostly impacted are Drumshanbo, Ballinamore, Fenagh, Aughnasheelin, Kesh, Mohill, Cloone, Carrigallen and all Group Schemes in these areas."